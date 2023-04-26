Macon man arrested after drug bust on Ivy Brook Way

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after an investigation into a complaint filed on a residence in the 500 block of Ivy Brook Way led to a drug bust.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Unit and Drug Investigators came to the home and detected drug activity on the property. When they made contact with occupants inside the residence, a strong odor of marijuana led to investigators securing a warrant to search the home.

Inside of the home, investigators found nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, over 700 grams of THC products, 45 grams of ecstasy, and several grams of suspected cocaine. They also found a Mini-Draco AK pistol and a FN 5.7 handgun, as well as a large sum of cash.

31-year-old Sabian James of Macon was found to be in possession of the drugs, and was taken into custody. He is being charged with multiple counts of trafficking narcotics, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.