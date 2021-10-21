Macon Macabre walking tour returns with murder and mayhem

The 1.5 hour walking tour also mixes in Macon history, nightlife and businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just in time for Halloween, a walking tour through downtown Macon promises ghosts, murder and mayhem.

Rock Candy Tours is bringing back the Macon Macabre tour. The 1.5 hour walking tour also mixes in Macon history, nightlife and businesses.

The tour starts and ends at Just Tap’d located at 488 First Street in downtown Macon. It includes 13 stops along the way. 41NBC Daybreak anchor Chace Ambrose serves as one of the tour guides and shares some of the details about the tour.

The Macon Macabre Public Walking Tour is presented by Rock Candy Tours with support from Historic Macon Foundation and the Downtown Challenge Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. To book reservations click here.