Macon Little Theatre returns to live performances for 2021-2022 season

They've modified practices to make sure it's a safe experience for everyone.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Little Theatre is returning to the stage after closing their doors more than 500 days ago.

Even though they found ways to do virtual performances during that time, they’re excited to finally have a live audience for their production of “Songs For A New World.”

JP Haynie is the Artistic Director for the Macon Little Theatre. He says performing arts were hit hard during the pandemic. Haynie estimates they suffered a 90 percent loss for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

“There’s so much expense for live theater on the front end and you don’t really see any of that return until we have a live audience, and tickets sold, and people enjoying our show,” said Haynie.

He says it’s been challenging to get back into business. They’ve modified practices to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone.

The actors and back stage crew are fully vaccinated, they will limit the amount of people in the audience to allow for social distancing and audience members are required to wear masks.

Haynie says “Songs For A New World” is an amazing return for them.

“Audiences are going to be blown away by the quality of this performance and be talking about it for months to come. Hopefully it’s just the foot in the door back. We have a full season of productions coming up,” said Haynie. “This is hopefully just the first of many shows that’ll be back at Macon Little Theatre.”

Charlie T. Thomas is an actor in “Songs For A New World.” He says the play is a wild, fun emotional roller coaster. Attendees can expect entertaining music ranging from gospel to jazz.

Thomas says virtual performances were enjoyable for the artistic part of things, but not having an audience just wasn’t the same.

“Just the community of having people there live with you, connecting, interacting, there’s nothing like it. It’s really hard to replicate, so I’m excited for that to happen again,” said Thomas.

Shows will continue through August 29. You can get tickets info on the Macon Little Theatre website.