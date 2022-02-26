Macon Little Theatre board chair making history as first Black woman in position

As Black History Month comes to a close, Sheniqua Freeman is breaking barriers at the Macon Little Theatre.

She is the first Black theatre board chair in more than 85 years.

She hopes more people of color will get involved in theater. Freeman says she got involved in theater at a young age and still participates in plays at the theater.

Freeman says she’s been able to bring new ideas to the table, and she encourages others to do the same.

“I welcome and challenge any little girl, if you’re the only one or you think you’ll be the only one, don’t be afraid to be the only one, because there are people behind you that will be coming in,” she said.

Freeman says she still has more to accomplish and she’s paving the way to welcome more people from different backgrounds into the theater world.