Macon LGBTQ+ community hosts second “Pride in Your Park” clean-up event

Volunteers will clean up litter and storm debris at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Pride organization is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride month by giving back to the community with its 2nd annual “Pride in Your Park” clean-up event.

Macon Pride is teaming up with the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park and the Southern Queer Folk Hikes group to foster community connection and environmental stewardship. Volunteers can come out to the Ocmulgee Mounds Park Saturday, where Macon Pride will be cleaning up litter and storm debris.

Macon Pride Board Member, DeMarcus Beckham, says the event is part of the organization’s month-long Pride celebrations.

“We use June as a month of community service, to giving back to our community, having outing with our community and talking about how we can be a driving force in the world that we live in,” said Beckham.

The event will begin at 9am on Saturday, June 10th in front of the Ocmulgee Mounds Visitor’s Center.

You can register to volunteer by clicking this link, or contact Ocmulgee Mounds Interpretive Park Guide, Makayla H. at (478) 752-8257 ext. 227.