Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

The event is happening on Saturday, November 19th at 11am.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon.

They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church located at 3837 Houston Avenue in Macon.

Speakers include Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Unionville Baptist Church Dr. Ike Mack and Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce board chairman Dr. Ivan Allen.

Everyone is invited to attend. The event includes a pizza lunch.