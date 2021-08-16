Macon Landfill on Walker Road closed, effective immediately

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has announced that the Walker Road Landfill will be closed to the public, including commercial vehicles, roll off containers and dump trailers.

The release from Macon-Bibb states the closure is effective immediately. It also says that residents are still allowed to bring waste to the 10+ large dumpsters that have been placed near the future site of the Convenience Center that is currently being planned at 1010 11th Street in Downtown Macon.

According to the release, these containers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the only items not accepted are paint, batteries, hazardous material, propane tanks, and tires.

The release says that there will be no charge for people to leave trash in these new containers.

County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett says, “We are beginning the process of closing the landfill, something that has been coming for many years, and that process will be much easier if it is closed to the public,” and “The containers we have there now are a temporary solution as we get ready to start building our first Convenience Center.”

Mayor Lester Miller also had this to say:

“This is a major step forward in a process that will help protect our environment,” and,

“Creating several Convenience Centers around the county will make it easier for people to drop off their material rather than driving to a centralized location, and it will cut down on illegal dumping.”