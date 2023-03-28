Macon and Kurobe renew sister city relationship with signing of twinning document

Leaders from Georgia and Japan strengthen cultural and economic ties through continued commitment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leaders from Macon and Kurobe, Japan met at Macon City Hall Monday to re-commit their relationship.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller met with the Mayor of Kurobe, Japan, Yoshikazu Takekuma, to sign a “twinning document as a continued commitment between the two cities.

Macon and Kurobe first became sister cities in 1977 after the YKK plant was established in Macon. The relationship focuses on cultural and educational exchange, industry and commerce, healthcare interchange programs and good will between its citizens.

“This is one of our sister city relationships that represents peace and tranquility over the almost 50 years,” Mayor Miller said. “Also, there’s the element of economic development. We share a lot of business commerce between the two cities.”

During their visit, the Japanese delegates attended the Cherry Blossom Festival and received tours of Mercer University, the county’s new fire training facility, Atrium Health Navicent and YKK.

Mayor Miller said he hopes for 50 more years of friendship between the two cities.