Macon Judicial Circuit DA’s Office discuses details in Anitra Gunn case

The District Attorney for the Macon Judicial Circuit and her trial team shared new details Wednesday about the guilty verdict of Demarcus Little.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The District Attorney for the Macon Judicial Circuit and her trial team shared new details Wednesday about the guilty verdict of Demarcus Little.

On March 15, a jury found Little guilty in the murder of Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn in February 2020.

District Attorney Anita Howard and her team spoke about the numerous text messages sent from Little to Gunn.

They tell us those messages detailed the constant abuse that led to Gunn’s death on Valentine’s Day of 2020.

The trial team also says there were several impactful moments in the courtroom, but that hearing the words of Little probably led jurors to their decision.

Dawn Baskin, a senior DA for the Macon Judicial Circuit, says she had to look at the case in two ways.

“From an evidentiary standpoint, the case was a circumstantial case.” she said. “We explained that to the jury from the very beginning, that this was not a case in which anybody had actually witnessed the murder of Anitra Gunn. We had to present who did this from a deduction standpoint.”

The District Attorney’s Office tell us it spent hours reviewing information in this case.

They hope they were able to bring a sense of peace to the Gunn Family.