Macon Inn on Riverside Drive becomes 4th hotel in string of suits filed by Macon-Bibb for being the center of illegal activity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb has filed suit in superior court against a fourth hotel for being the center of illegal activity in Macon.

Macon Bibb has filed against the owners, agents, and corporations of the Macon Inn off of Riverside Drive due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there in an effort to end the public nuisance that has been maintained at the location. From March 2016 to February 2022, emergency services have received over 450 emergency calls to the Macon Inn concerning drug crimes, aggravated assaults, weapon offenses, robbery, rape, and other activities. Over 20 of those cases have been detailed in the suit. Records from just one ambulance provider showed that between December of 2017 and May of 2022 there were 375 calls reporting suspected overdoses.

This suit follows those against the Bridgeview Inn and Suites, Red Carpet Inn, and America’s Best Value Inn and Suites.

Macon-Bibb is asking that the court do the following:

that this matter be scheduled for a hearing before in Superior Court;

that the property be declared a public nuisance;

that the Court temporarily and permanently enjoin and restrain Defendants from continuing to maintain this nuisance;

that the Court award judgment in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants for the requested equitable and declaratory relief sought in the Complaint; and

that Plaintiff have such other and further relief as this Court deems just and equitable.

While Mayor Lester Miller had this to say:

“Our community has said loud and clear that public safety is its top priority, and we have made it clear we will not tolerate businesses allowing criminal activity to occur,”