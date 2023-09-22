Macon hosting Gabbafest this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association, or GABBA, is hosting a festival this weekend in Macon this weekend.

It began Thursday with a pre show event at the Capital Theatre. That is followed by another show Friday night at the Grand Opera House.

The show will honor the music of Dickey Betts, one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band.

Longtime GABBA board member, Jimmy McCord, says the people are what make this festival so great.

“The music is great, but its the camaraderie of these people,” says McCord. “We get together every year and the ones that have been around here a long time are kind of like family and there’s new people that come here every year.”

Saturday, GABBAfest will hold its celebration at The Big House for their famous “Members Jam.” Executive Director of GABBAfest, Richard Brent, wants everyone to come out and see what Macon music has to offer.

“Well they should come to learn about the Allman Brothers Band if you don’t know anything about them but more importantly to celebrate the music, celebrate friendships, just really to have a good time, and then also see what Macon, Georgia has to offer,” said Brent.

Tickets can be purchased at GABBAfest.org starting at $70 per ticket.