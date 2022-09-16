Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend

Several organizations are coming together to host Macon's Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month.

Several Macon-Bibb organizations to host 'Macon Hispanic Fest.' Macon Hispanic Fest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event.

To kick off the month, organizers say they wanted to incorporate the Hispanic experience through music, dances and food.

The family-friendly event will include fun activities for kids like face painting and character appearances from the Disney movie “Encanto.”

A food giveaway and a diaper giveaway will also be happening.

Monica Pirela, the CEO of Notivision Georgia, explained the importance of the event.

“I think the most important is the message for the community to say we are here, and we are a big community. We are different people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras.Wwe are 21 countries representing the Hispanic community, and this event is for everybody.”

Portions of Poplar Street will be closed for the event, which is happening from 1 to 7 p.m.