Macon first responders honor 9/11 victims

Macon-Bibb Sheriff Office deputies saluting during moment of silence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department lined Second Street and Mulberry Street during Friday’s 9/11 ceremony.

Public servants offered prayers for those who lost their live. Sheriff David Davis spoke about the importance of showing unity

“Events going on in this country now that give us pause. So we need to show particularly in a public safety front that we’re all united to protect those that we serve,” said Sheriff Davis.



Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the ceremony means a lot to those who currently serve.

“Ceremony that’s not very long but it is touching. Our fire fighters and our deputies look forward to it every year, being able to come back and to let people know that we’re not going to forget. We’re always going to remember, and we’re always going to be there for them,” said Chief Edwards.

Sheriff Davis says even after 21 years, it’s important to remember we should always stand together.

“Public safety pay homage to those were lost on that day and all of the service members that have fallen since then in the war on terrorism,” he said. “We’re showing that we’re all in this together to fight any kind of foe that comes to this country or our local cities.”

Along with the moment of silence, a wreath was presented, along with the playing of bagpipes.