Macon Fire Department partners with Atlanta Gas Light to host emergency preparedness drill

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Atlanta Gas Light has partnered with the Macon Fire Department to prepare for company response and damaged gas line underground.

Atlanta Gas Light held a emergency preparedness drill of an underground pipeline leak, to educate crews and first responders on how to better perform in real emergency.

The company says the drills help help crews better prepare to fix the problem more efficiently and safe.

Regional Director of Operations for Atlanta Gas Light, Ron Foster, says “we want to make sure when we have gas leaks that they got their part now and are comfortable with it and that they’re also comfortable with us and how we approach our positions and our jobs as it come to mitigating that gas.”

AGL says it relies on partnerships with local emergency agencies to ensure safety for everyone with emergencies happen.