Macon Film Festival is back for the 16th consecutive year

Macon Film Festival hopes to make this year the best one yet.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Many people who went to the Macon Film Festival in 2020, had to enjoy the festivities in the comforts of their own homes. Organizers say though, the event is back to normal this year for the most part.

“You get to be in the theater and get to see everyone’s reactions to the films, and getting to experience art together is one of my favorite things,” said Board Director, Steven Fulbright. “I’m happy we get to bring the festival back this year and in person.”

Last year, the festival had to go all virtual during the pandemic. Fulbright says the virtual festivities negatively impacted the city.

“Festivals like this add to our quality of life for the people who live here,” Fulbright explained. “It helps us attract businesses, help us attract workforce development and also tourists.”

The festival typically hosts a few outdoor screenings each year. This year, they chose to partner with the Macon Arts Alliance to show a film at the Mill Hill Community Center to give viewers a change of scenery, and somewhere everyone is able to social distance.

“We’re happy to be a resource for them and highlight the area for those who come to the film festival who have never ventured over to the community center and see what we’re doing in Mill Hill,” said Project Manager, J.R. Oliver.

There are several screenings spread out over multiple days this year, to allow people to keep their distance.

“From this point on all of our screenings will be indoors, and we are asking that people wear their masks and social distance as best as they can,” Fulbright said.

For more details on tickets and their other shows, visit the Macon Film Festival website.