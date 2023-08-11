Macon Film Festival announces guest of honor, lineup changes

Music and film producer, Dallas Austin, will receive the first ever Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award for his contributions the Georgia's film industry.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the Macon Film Festival just one week away, it’s time to get excited for this year’s guest of honor and some new additions to the festival.

Macon isn’t just a city known for its music; it’s also home to the Macon Film Festival, where top talent in the industry comes every year to join in the fun.

This year, heavyweight producer in both music and film, Dallas Austin, will be a special guest judge for a “Battle of the Bands” competition during the festival.

“He has been involved in so many different projects of course here in the state of Georgia, of course around Atlanta, so music is definitely one of his top tiers on his list,” festival board president Justin Andrews said.

The free competition will feature bands from Central, Howard and Westside High Schools. Afterwards, there will be a screening at the Grand Opera House of the 2002 film “Drumline” which Austin helped produce.

According to Andrews, Austin will also be the recipient of the first Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award for his contributions to Georgia’s film industry.

“He’s very instrumental on tax credits and so on and so forth for us to have all these films here in Georgia, more specifically here in Macon, and we think it’s just an amazing honor that we’ll be able to honor him with this award,” Andrews said.

There have been some changes to the film festival lineup as well.

The screening dates for the immersive Fulldome films at the Museum of Arts and Sciences have been rescheduled due to technical problems, but volunteer co-chair for the festival, DeMarcus Beckham, says the new dates will give audiences a second chance to catch some unique films.

“People have the opportunity to see the amazing things that this museum has to offer, at the same time having that moviegoing experience, something different that you don’t get from other film festivals,” Beckham said.

The Macon Film Festival will take place August 17-20. The new dates for the Fulldome screening are October 12-14.

A free screening of “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” will be held August 18 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Outdoor Amphitheater.