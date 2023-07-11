Macon Film Festival announces 2023 schedule

The 18th annual, four-day festival will be held from August 17-20.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2023 Macon Film Festival has announced its lineup of nearly 100 films, including both traditional and fulldome immersive content.

Organizers with the festival say it’s keeping in line with Macon’s rich musical heritage with legacy acts like the “King of Soul” Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers and Little Richard and more.

The 2023 festival includes 96 films from 96 filmmakers, including 34 immersive fulldome films representing 18 countries, as well as 64 traditional independent films.

The festival is held at iconic venues like The Grand Opera House, Douglass Theatre, Theatre Macon, Museum of Arts and Sciences (fulldome venue) and Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

