Macon elementary school hosts ‘Senior Walk’ for past students

High school seniors in Bibb County took a trip down memory lane on Friday.

Heard Elementary hosts Senior Walk Senior Walk

Heard Elementary School hosted its annual ‘Senior Walk.”

Students cheered on the graduates with signs and smiles. 19 students were decked out in their caps and gowns with their families behind them.

We got to speak with some of the graduates, who had some special words for the elementary students.

“Don’t spend so much time stressed on the school work, because school work is important, but so is friendships and the connection you have with your classmates,” Covenant Academy senior Caroline Harris.