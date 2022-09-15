Macon elementary school celebrates ‘Dot Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heard Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day Thursday by showing off some art work.

Dot Day started with a book titled The Dot.

It’s a story of an art teacher looking to motivate a student who felt they couldn’t draw.

Heard Elementary art teacher Tracy Wheeler says when students are nervous about art, it’s best to start out slow.

“There’s something creative in everybody, and I just have to draw it out,” she said. “So I start with just a line and shape, and then add color, and to try to just get them ease, not to be afraid of it and be able to create.”



Principal of Heard Elementary Carol Cote said the students had a good time showing off their dot outfits.

“One little boy who came in with eyeballs glued on his shirt,” Cote said. “He was precious, and he was so proud, so you can tell that had been a family activity and activities like this they engage everybody, so it’s nice to have our parents help the children.”