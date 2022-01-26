Macon Department of Juvenile Justice receives accreditation

Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Tyrone Oliver, says they try to provide the kids in their facilities with as many opportunities as possible.

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon’s Department of Juvenile Justice received accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

In November of 2021, the ACA conducted an audit of the Macon Youth Development Center and Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Macon YDC scored 100% on the ACA mandatory standards, and 98.4% on non-mandatory standards. The Macon RYDC scored 100% on mandatory standards, and 99.5% on non-mandatory standards.

Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Tyrone Oliver, says they try to provide the kids in their facilities with as many opportunities as possible.

“We do a lot at both locations… We’re the 182nd school district in the state of Georgia so our youth in both locations go to school they have opportunities to go to college or provide some type of certification,” said Oliver”

Oliver said that the recidivism rate is 35% for their facilities.