Macon daycare, one of its students win Path2College 529 Plan sweepstakes

The winners of this year's sweepstakes is daycare center Peek-A-Boo Learning Center and student Esa Smith.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sweepstakes checks were gifted to a Macon daycare center and one of its students on Tuesday.

The Department of Early Care and Learning presented checks in the amount of $1529, through its Path2College 529 Plan, to one family and the daycare center they attend.

Esa’s mother says she will set aside Esa’s check for her future college fund, while the director of Peek-A-Boo Learning Center says she will use winnings to continue enriching its students educational experience.

“I wanna stretch that check as far as it can go and make it rewarding for them,” Peek-A-Boo Learning Center Director Sheryl Lawrence said. “I want them to appreciate it, and I want them to know what we bought, and I want to let them know that Esa is responsible for it.”

Five daycare centers and five families won the Path2College 529 Plan sweepstakes statewide.