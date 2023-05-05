Macon comic stores celebrate Free Comic Book Day, encourage reading and fun for all ages

Local comic book stores, including Comics Plus of Macon and Fanboy Collectibles and Comics, are gearing up to celebrate Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May, offering free comics and special sales to fans of all ages.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local comic book stores, including Comics Plus of Macon and Fanboy Collectibles and Comics, are gearing up to celebrate Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May, offering free comics and special sales to fans of all ages.

“So Free Comic Book Day is a day put on by the distributors of comic books so people can get into the world, see what it’s about, what does the comic book have in it? What does it have to offer? I’ve heard stories of people learning to read better on a better grade level and stuff, kids with comic books,” explained Jennifer Berkner, owner of Comics Plus of Macon.

The event is designed to introduce new fans to the world of comics and offer existing fans a chance to come together. Participating stores will give away free comics from major publishers like Marvel and DC, appealing to a wide range of age groups.

“There are kids in all of us is the way I look at it but yea I mean I’ve seen kids as young as six. Cause there are all ages titles that are appropriate for five-year-olds, six-year-olds, stuff like that and yea there are all kinds of different titles. Then there’s one gentleman that will probably come in that’s almost eighty years old or actually I think he’s over eighty years old,” exclaimed Michael Huffman, the owner of Fanboy Collectibles and Comics.

Whether you’re just getting into comics or a die-hard collector, there will be something new to find right here in Middle Georgia. For store hours and the deals each shop is offering, head here for Comics Plus and here for Fanboy.