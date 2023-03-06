Macon church repairs steeple after severe weather

Northminster Presbyterian Church is set to unveil its reconstructed steeple next month, almost a year after it was destroyed by severe weather in April last year.

According to church elder Mark Brown, the community is eagerly anticipating the steeple’s return.

“Something that has not been here for almost a year, I think we’re gonna appreciate it more, you get used to seeing the steeple, and then it’s not here, so it’s gonna be a big reveal, and we’re excited for it,” he said.

The church, located at 565 Wimbish Road, sustained significant damage during the storm, which caused the steeple to collapse and the roof to be severely damaged. Reconstruction began shortly after the storm, and the church now expects to be fully finished by April.