Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

Inside of the church damaged by flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July.

The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the area around 10 p.m. on July 26. Deputies say they found shell fragments and water leaking inside the church.

The congregation is now holding services in a tent until repairs are made.

Pastor Jason McClendon says he’s not letting this situation slow down their mission.

“I have to tell the truth, it hurt, I was shocked, I was surprised, but then again as a pastor, all the good we’re doing in the community, we just know things happen, things are going to get you down to make you slow down, but it’s just helping us to keep going,” he said.



Pastor McClendon believes the church was not the intended target of the shooting.

The church hosts a crime intervention program that holds events like sports leagues, food services, senior aid and rehab programs.

Pastor McClendon says the congregation plans to meet in the tent for another two months. The church is located at 5555 Bethesda Ave.



If you would like to help the church, visit maconcommunity.church.