Macon church holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims

In wake of the recent mass shootings across the country, Temple Beth Israel in Macon held a prayer vigil at High Street Park.

The vigil recognized victims of gun violence here in Macon-Bibb County too.

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar says she hopes the vigil gives people a place to mourn, and remember victims of gun violence.

When asked why America struggles with gun violence, she says it goes back to a lack of change.

“We have the oldest functioning constitution in the world, other countries have updated their constitution and have updated who they are so that the government reflects more about who they have become rather than simply a vestige of who they were,” said Rabbi Bahar.

Friday, June 3, is recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

