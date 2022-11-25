Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza lights up downtown Macon

"I mean we've watched proposals, we've watched the grandparents dancing with the grandchildren. I mean it's just fun to come down here and watch the people having such a great time."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—The annual Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza begins Friday.

Bryan Nichols is the Coordinator for the lights, he says the set up begins in October by testing the lights.

“It’s truly is a magical night,” he said.

Over 500,000 lights will bring people together for the 6th year.

According to NewTown Macon, the light show brought in nearly 600,000 people to downtown last year, helping small businesses thrive.

“Businesses increase their hours generally for the light show and increase staff and that sort of thing, so that they can be sure to serve you,” said Emily Hopkins the Director of Place for NewTown Macon.

This year Plum Street is the newest block added to the light show, along with five new songs from the Macon Pops synced to the lights.

Hopkins says the lights are tradition for many families.

“The best way to experience the light show is on foot. So being really immersed in the canopy of lights, hearing the music by Macon pops, I think that’s one of the things that really set this light show apart,” she said.

Of course the show wouldn’t be possible without it’s sponsors and volunteers.

“It’s been a really fun time to watch the people in the community come together and not just to come, but also to come and put it on,” said Nichols.

The Light show kicks off with a concert on Friday at 6 p.m. If you don’t feel like walking to look at the lights, you can watch from your car and tune the radio to 89.3.

The Christmas Light Show Extravaganza goes until January 1.