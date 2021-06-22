Macon chosen to receive a Family Justice Center

With the help of a grant, Macon was one of three sites chosen.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Thousands of 911 calls are made each year, involving domestic violence cases in Macon. That’s according to Dee Simms, Executive Director of Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia.

The organization is working towards creating the first Family Justice Center in Macon in hopes of lowering the number of domestic violence cases.

With the help of a grant from the Criminal Justice coordinating council, Macon was one of three sites chosen.

On Tuesday, community partners gathered at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to begin the process.

The Study Tour presentation gave background information on the number of cases and services already provided.

“We want to ensure we have co-located services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, child abuse and elder abuse,” said Dee Simms, Executive Director of Crisis line and safe house.

There are several services provided in Macon, and the goal is to bring them together under one roof. As of now, there are 11 organizations helping to bring the center together.

According to Sarah Schanck, Site Coordinator for the new center, services provided will include: legal advocacy, domestic violence advocacy, to be able to access counseling, and work with law enforcement.

The center will officially open towards the end of 2022.