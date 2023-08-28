Macon chase ends with two arrested for entering autos

Deputies first responded to an entering auto in progress call on San Carlos Drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deputy chase in Bibb County ends with a couple arrested and facing charges for breaking into vehicles. Deputies arrested Charles Hodges Jr. and Cassidy Burney.

Just after midnight on Sunday, August 13th, deputies responded to an entering auto in progress call on San Carlos Drive. Deputies tried to pull over a Honda with a stolen license plate out of Volusia County, Florida. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Honda sped away and prompted a high speed chase that ended on Broadway near Guy Paine Road.

Deputies say Hodges and another man ran for the vehicle. Hodges was captured after a brief foot chase. He is charged with the following:

Probation violation (warrant)

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Theft by receiving property stolen in another state

Entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

Burney was inside the vehicle along with tools used to enter vehicles. She faces a felony entering automobile charge.