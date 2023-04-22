Macon Chapter of the Links, Inc. partners with Hartley Elementary to promote literacy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Chapter of the Links, Inc. and Hartley Elementary School have joined forces to teach students about the importance of literacy and inspire daily reading habits.

The collaboration featured the first “Links on the Lawn” program on Friday, an event in which chapter members and Fort Valley State University students read to Hartley Elementary children to celebrate literacy.

“The goal of Links on the Lawn is really to launch our summer reading program and also to celebrate not only during school do we read, but we have to read during leisure time,” Sylvia McGee said, She’s the program director for the Macon Chapter of the Links.

Organizers believe having older students read to younger ones will encourage their love for reading.