Macon celebrates hometown hero Jason Aldean

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Visit Macon is celebrating the release of country music artist Jason Aldean’s latest albums. They’re titled Macon and Georgia.

The albums are about Aldean’s years growing up in Macon.

Visit Macon celebrated the release with Jason Aldean merchandise on Friday.

The VP of Development said the albums continue the legacy of Macon’s music history.

“Macon’s music history is absolutely fantastic and so recognizing, every time he releases a new album it continues that story we have of terrific music from fantastic musicians,” said Aaron Buzza.

The sister albums are both 15 songs long, and can be found on all streaming services.