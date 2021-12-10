Macon celebrates 30 years of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa was created by Maulana Karenga, a professor of black studies at California State University in 1966. In 1992, Kwanzaa was brought to Macon.

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- The Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center is celebrating 30 years of Kwanzaa in Macon.

Kwanzaa is a celebration of uplifting each other no matter the race or religion.

“In Kwanzaa you’re lifted up, you find love, you find opportunities to express yourself, to be yourself, you find a safe space,” said President of the KCAC, George Muhammed.

Kwanzaa has seven Principles: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, ujamaa, Nia, kuumba, and Imani. It means: unity, self- determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Kwanzaa runs from December 26 to January 1.