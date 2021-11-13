Macon car club organizes event to ‘Stop the Violence’

The event was originally brought forward after a former member of the Platinum Riders car club, lost their son to gun violence in the area.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Platinum Riders Car Club is putting together its’ first ‘Stop the Violence’ event in Macon.

Organizers say the goal is to provide opportunities and resources to stop violence in Macon-Bibb County.

“I want people to know that you’re not alone we are definitely here, we are regular people, we are part of a car club but we just regular average, everyday people out here doing different things,” said Prospects Manager of the car club Anthony Underwood.

He says poverty in the area serves as a catalyst to some of the violence that happens.

The event will have multiple guest speakers including District Attorney Anita Howard, and Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

This event comes after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex this week.

“We don’t really talk about the aftermath of the violence here in Macon Georgia, the grieving mothers, the fatherlessness the prison pipeline system and a lot of various things that happen as a result,” said Pastor of Word and Deed Ministries Daniel Blacksheer.

The event is aimed at getting people off the streets and showing them other paths than violence. Underwood says they want to bring resources to people they thought otherwise were unavailable.

‘Stop the Violence’ will be held at Word and Deed Ministries church from 1- 3 p.m. on Sunday.