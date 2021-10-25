Macon Burger Week returns Nov. 1-7

This year 15 Macon restaurants will participate in Macon Burger Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Burger Week is back for its fourth year. The Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon announced that 15 Macon restaurants will participate November 1 – 7. Each restaurant will create $10 burgers.

Participants can pick up a passport in any participating location, the Visit Macon office or online. Burger lovers will then be able to cast their votes online starting November 3rd to award the People’s Choice Champion of Macon Burger Week 2021.

This year, there are two new award opportunities for restaurants:

The Cleverly Created Award – This award will go to the restaurant with the most creative/unique entry as judged by a representative from the people who raise beef.

– This award will go to the restaurant with the most creative/unique entry as judged by a representative from the people who raise beef. The Most Beef Sales Award – This award will go to the restaurant who sells the most beef by the pound.

The 2021 participating restaurants include: Bearfoot Tavern, Bianca’s Grill, Buffalo’s Café, Cashman’s Pub, Fatty’s Pizza, Grey Goose Player’s Club, Lazy Susan, Macon Beer Company, Ocmulgee Brewpub, Parrish on Cherry, Satterfield’s Barbeque, Tommy’s Bakery, Tzango Cocina, Yollah Social Kitchen and Garden and Felicia’s Cake Factory.

Information can be found at www.maconburgerweek.com.

You can also follow Macon Burger Week on Facebook and on Instagram @maconburgerweek.