Macon Bloom Cam is back to show you blossoms in real-time

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Have you ever wanted to watch the cherry blossoms in Macon bloom in real-time? Well now you can, as Visit Macon and Wesleyan College are teaming up to present the Macon Bloom Cam for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

A release from Wesleyan College goes on to say Macon is the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World, as it is home to around 350,000 cherry trees– many of which are on Wesleyan’s campus.

This will be the 3rd consecutive year that Visit Macon and Wesleyan College have come together to bring live cherry blossom bloom views to people all around the world through Visit Macon’s bloom cam, which will record the bloom cycle of the cherry trees in Fickling Grove, right behind Wesleyan’s Candler Alumnae Center.

If you’re interested in taking a look at the blooms right now, click here!