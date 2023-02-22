Macon-Bibb’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board discusses solutions to improve road safety, prevent fatalities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pedestrian Safety Review Board met on Tuesday at City Hall to discuss solutions aimed at improving road safety and preventing fatalities in Macon.

Greg Brown, Chairman of the Pedestrian Safety Review Board, is optimistic that the meeting will help to create safer streets in the city.

“We’ve been making recommendations on projects throughout our community that will help Macon safer for pedestrians to be able to move around our community,” Brown said.

The board has collaborated with the Georgia Department of Transportation to brainstorm ways to slow down cars and prevent accidents. Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones emphasized that both drivers and pedestrians have a responsibility to keep the roads safe. Jones noted a majority of accidents occur at night when pedestrians wear dark clothing.

To create safer roads, more than $15 million will be invested in Macon-Bibb, with $500,000 allocated for pedestrian safety improvements.

Stanley Stewart, a resident of Macon, expressed his satisfaction that some of the funds will be used for pedestrian safety upgrades along Gray Highway.

“I was really happy to find out that we’re gonna have some refuge houses out there in that area and people who cross that part are really individuals who really are in need of having refuge areas,” Stewart said.