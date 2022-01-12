Macon-Bibb’s Fire Chief to be Shane Edwards approved by commission; final vote to take place next week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is another step closer to having a new fire chief.

During committee meetings on Tuesday, commissioners approved the appointment of Shane Edwards as the new Fire Chief of Macon-Bibb County. Edwards has been serving as the Interim Fire Chief for over a year, since January 1st, 2021.

Edwards, a Macon native, graduated from Central High School in 1987 and shortly after began his career with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, rising through the ranks over the years. Edwards’ educational background in Specialized Training in Fire Service has won him a large number of certifications, and he’s also earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University.

Edwards has travelled to provide aid during multiple events, such as the G-8 Summit in June of 2005, or in Louisiana where he contributed to Rescue and Recovery efforts to Hurricane Katrina victims. He has also served on numerous boards and been given several awards throughout his career, including Firefighter of the Year by the VFW Post 658 and Firefighter of the Year by the Macon Evening Lions Club.

Commissioners will take the final vote on the appointment next week.