Macon-Bibb welcomes MHIRJ; company expected to create 200+ jobs

Macon-Bibb officially welcomed a new business to town on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

MHIRJ comes to Macon Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb officially welcomed a new business to town on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The MHIRJ Aviation Group unveiled its new facility at Macon Regional Airport.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller, county commissioners and business leaders attended the ceremony.

The aviation group, which offers maintenance and refurbishment for the aircraft industry, is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

We spoke with Ismail Mokabel, the company’s senior vice president, about the type of skilled workers they’re looking for.

“We’re looking for sheet metal technicians, avionics and of course certified aircraft technicians,” he said.” We have excellent opportunities here for anyone who would like to grow their career.”