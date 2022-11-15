Macon-Bibb using new tool to track, target blight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is launching a new tool when it comes to fighting blight. The new blight tracking and reporting application was developed as part of The Opportunity Project for Cities. A grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation also helped get the project off the ground.

Macon-Bibb is one of four cities nationally selected for this program. Other cities include Detroit, Miami-Dade and Long Beach. According to a Macon-Bibb news release, the application will do the following:

Allow people to report properties

Upload photos

See a map of other blighted properties

Research blighted properties

Sign up for notifications for a specific property

“We have a long way to go before all blight is removed from our neighborhoods, and we are bringing every person, organization, tool, and resource that can help together to focus on it,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “We all have a role to play, and I’m proud of our departments for being selected for this program and being able to work with national experts on data mapping, tracking, and reporting. This will be a major tool in helping the public join us in our Blight Fight.”

Macon-Bibb says the Code Enforcement Department will use the program to track the status of the properties, communicate with people in the area about progress, and help educate the public about the entire process.

The new tool is being piloted in the Historic Pleasant Hill Neighborhood. And it is supported by several community groups and leaders who are part of the Blight Fight.

“We really wanted to engage residents in fighting blight, and that meant going to them early on to hear their concerns, explain the process to them, and include their thoughts,” says Tonja Khabir. “What we found is that people wanted to be part of this important work, and that meant having an easy way to report blight, have an understanding of the full process, and being able to follow a property from start to finish.”

Macon-Bibb County reports an estimated 6,000 properties are currently considered blighted. Mayor Miller says the new online tool is another major step in Macon’s ongoing Blight Fight.

“Our community is truly stepping forward at every level to make our neighborhoods stronger,” says Mayor Miller.

Macon’s Blight Fight began in April 2021. Since then, more than 300 structures and units have been removed from neighborhoods, according to Macon-Bibb. The county says it is on track to reach 400 demolitions before the end of December.