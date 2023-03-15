Macon-Bibb unveils North Highlands Park after $180,000 grant

The park boasts a new basketball court, walking trail and swing set. According to Historic Macon, the park aims to serve as an extracurricular resource for the community.

“We’re actually on the site of a historic park, but it had been overgrown and frankly blighted for over a hundred years,” Historic Macon Executive Director Ethiel Garlington said. “So for us as an organization to work with the community foundation and Macon-Bibb who own the land, to bring this park back is an incredible thing that we can do with the community with the neighborhood.”

The park was funded by a $180,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.