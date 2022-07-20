Macon-Bibb Transit Authority mural nears completion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority mural on the corner of Fifth and Poplar Streets is nearly finished.

Artist and Georgia College Associate professor Abraham Ababe is doing the work. He says the mural comes from Macon musical roots, and was inspired to share the city’s good vibes and musical history.

“For the community as I say music is a great thing,” said Ababe. “It brings the energy to the people and it requires us to see our inner identity and that’s the reason I think it is very important to bring another music scene.”

Ababe would like to thank Macon-Bibb County for the opportunity to work on the project.

He says the mural should finished next week.