Macon-Bibb shelters preparing to house Hurricane Ian evacuees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Florida are evacuating their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival, and several humanitarian groups in middle Georgia are preparing to house those impacted by the storm.

The American Red Cross is one of those groups. It’s set up headquarters in Macon to provide evacuees shelter and comfort.

Holly Winner, the executive director of the Red Cross of Central Midwest Georgia, says the Red Cross is ready to help anyone getting away from the storm’s path.

“We have been calling down shelter teams in the event that we need to open up shelters,” she said. “We’ve also been activating our volunteers to see who is able to respond depending on how the impact hits us in Georgia. Our mission is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies, and so this is what we do, and this is what we enjoy doing, and we’re happy to able to be there in times of crisis, so we’re absolutely ready.”

The Salvation Army of Macon will also host evacuees. Housing Manager Charles Popes says the Salvation Army is preparing to give them a temporary home away from home.

“Of course working with the other organizations ,we’re doing what we do,” Pope said. “We will do the best we can. We know it can’t be like home, but we can help make it be real friendly.”

The Salvation Army is taking donations for water and other resources. If you would like to donate, visit salvationarmymacon.org.