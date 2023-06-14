Macon-Bibb seeks permanent closure of M&M store

Macon-Bibb County officials are seeking a court order to permanently shut down the M&M grocery store on Montpelier Avenue, citing an alarming level of crime linked to the establishment.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County officials are seeking a court order to permanently shut down the M&M grocery store on Montpelier Avenue, citing an alarming level of crime linked to the establishment.

Since 2019, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has noted 75 ongoing cases tied to the store, including homicides, stabbings, shootings and drug deals. In total, deputies have responded to nearly 900 calls at the location since 2016.

Following a temporary closure due to escalating crime, the store was allowed to reopen in October 2022 under court-mandated conditions. However, the county is now pushing for permanent closure, arguing the store has failed to comply with these conditions.

Sheriff David Davis views the move as a positive step towards curbing local violence.

“While I was in there I found a copy of the Bible,” he said. “Instead of doing some of the nefarious actions that happened at this store, maybe they ought to take this book here or the Quran or whatever religious guidance book that they may have and study that a little bit, and this might be a more peaceful corner.”

As part of ongoing legal measures, the store’s alcohol license has been temporarily revoked for up to 90 days as of Wednesday.

The case will proceed with its first court hearing on June 22.