Macon-Bibb residents can receive free tax filing assistance from VITA program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb residents can take advantage of free tax filing services provided by The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program as the tax deadline approaches in April.

The program has been operating for four years in Macon-Bibb and has saved residents up to $24,000 in tax-filing fees. In addition, VITA has helped residents secure more than $108,716 in federal refunds.

VITA works with students at the Charles Schwab Institute in Athens to help Macon-Bibb residents file their taxes while receiving training for IRS certification. All filings are reviewed by an IRS certified supervisor and filed securely.

“We are completing individual, married and filing jointly, head of household tax returns,” Family & Consumer Sciences Agent Keishon Thomas said. “Unfortunately we do not do military or business taxes, but your individual taxes we can file federal as well as state.”

Thomas encourages residents to take advantage of the program, because it can save them an average of $300 per year compared to using a big name tax preparation company. VITA agents also educate clients on withholdings, budgeting and investing.

The VITA program is located in the UGA Cooperative Extension Office, located at 715 Oglethorpe Street.

Appointments are being taken through March 30. To learn more about the VITA program and to make an appointment, call (478) 751-6338 or email Keishon Thomas at ThomasKJ@UGA.edu.