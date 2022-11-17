Macon-Bibb prepares new safety measures at Amerson River Park

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department partnered with the Parks and Beautification and NewTown Macon to insert more safety measures at Amerson River Park in place in case of an emergency.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – It’s too cold to swim now, but Macon-Bibb County is taking steps to protect you the next time you visit Amerson River Park following several incidents in recent years.

Director of Parks and Beautification, Michael Glisson, says one of the biggest problems for emergency services is not being able to locate an emergency in time.

“The problem of it was when the fire department or whoever, an ambulance would show up, they didn’t quite know where to go,” he said. “They just knew it was Amerson Park. It’s a big place, so we needed some kind of way to give them a reference point of where to go.”

The fire department put numbered markers every 500 yards along the Ocmulgee River to give kayakers and swimmers a reference point in case of an emergency.

Special Operations Officer for the Fire Department, Garin Flanders, says this will give emergency services an exact location to help with faster response times.

“The signage that we will put up, it will give people a reference point of where they’re at on the river, and they’ll give a better communication with the 911 system to let us know where they’re at and allow us to get to them quicker,” Flanders said.

The park also plans to place reflective markers throughout its walking trails to help visitors navigate and locate their position in case of an emergency.

Flanders says he wants everyone who visits the park to not only have fun but also feel safe.

“The biggest thing is be responsible,” Flanders said. “Be your brother’s keeper. Look after the people who are with you, and like I said, be aware of your surroundings. That’s the biggest thing.”

Glisson says visitor safety is the park’s greatest concern.

“We want everyone to come enjoy the park, but we want you to go home at the end of the day too, so this is all just a part of making the park a safer place for everybody,” Glisson said.

The fire department says there are also plans to extend the signage along the river to the Spring Street boat ramp.