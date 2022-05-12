Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning seeking community input in formulating comprehensive plan

The first meeting took place in Macon City Hall Wednesday night, and meetings will continue through August.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning has started its public comprehensive plan meetings.

By Georgia law, the commission is required to update its comprehensive plan every five years.

The first meeting took place in Macon City Hall Wednesday night, and meetings will continue through August.

The board will be holding public involvement workshops on the following dates:

May 24 at Porter-Ellis Center: 5987 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216

June 2 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church: 2081 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Georgia 31210

June 23 at Kingdom Life: 2138 Shurling Drive, Macon, Georgia 31211

July 7 at Macon Mall: 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, Georgia 31206

July 26 at MBPZ Office: 200 Cherry Street, Suite 300, Macon, Georgia 31201

Each public involvement workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The second comprehensive plan meeting will be held August 11.

“Their visions, their desires, what they like about the community, what they don’t like about the community, where they want to see Macon be in the future,” P&Z Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri said. “It’s pretty simple. Just asking people about the quality of life, how they can see it improve. We’ll take that and turn that into actionable items and implement them over time.”