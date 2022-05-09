Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approves new apartment building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning approved a new, 62-unit apartment building in east Macon Monday.

The apartments, located on Baconsfield Drive, will include one, two and three bedroom units.



Stanley Stewart, the Vice President of the Belvedere Manor Neighborhood Association, says he hopes that the apartments are made available for everyone.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s maybe a mixed-use blend between all economic backgrounds,” he said. “But at the same time, whatever he develops in that area will be a positive for that area.”

The head of the project, Ashok Patel, said during the Monday’s meeting that he expects the building to be complete within nine months.