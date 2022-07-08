Macon-Bibb ‘Picnic in the Park’ returns this weekend
'Picnic in the Park' returns to Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday, July 9.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – ‘Picnic in the Park’ returns to Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday, July 9.
The event, held for the first time on May 14, returns this weekend with a larger lineup of food trucks and longer hours.
Kalyn Collins with Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation says the festival is a good way for the community to come together.
“We love it, people seem to love it,” she said. “They come out and enjoy the music we have. People have a good time. They just sit around and hang out with their family, play games, cornhole, just seems like a great community time.”
The festival opens Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Collins says those who come should bring their own source of shade and chairs.
Grills are not permitted.