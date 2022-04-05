Macon-Bibb NAACP hosts annual lunch for public works employees

The Macon-Bibb NAACP hosted its annual lunch for sanitation workers, public works and parks and beautification on Monday.

The lunch was held as a way of commemorating the 54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s death.

Dr. King was advocating for sanitation workers when he died.

The NAACP says it’s working to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

The workers received a warm meal, which included chicken, macaroni and cake.

Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Manager Maurice Jackson says he’s grateful for the organization and its efforts.

“Each year it shows the NAACP recognizes the job that we do and the hard work that we’ve already put in for them and for the community and for the residents, and so this is appreciation. This is what we look forward to, and we really appreciate it.”

125 workers received meals on Monday.