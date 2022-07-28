Macon-Bibb Mayor to propose reduced millage rate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is recommending lowering the county’s millage rate by 2 mills.

On August 2, the Mayor will recommend to Commission that the county millage rate go from 19.901 mills to 17.901 mills.

The lower millage rate is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. It focuses on improving public safety, code enforcement, recreation, pedestrian safety, and more.

