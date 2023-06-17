Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller proclaims June 19 ‘Juneteenth Observance Day’

Mayor Miller addressed the proclamation to local groups for organizing Macon's first Juneteenth Parade.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is kicking off a weekend full of Juneteenth events with an official Proclamation from the Mayor’s Office.

The Proclamation was addressed to local groups Macon Black Culture and the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center for organizing Macon’s Inaugural Juneteenth Parade.

The Parade begins Monday at 11 a.m. at the Tubman Museum. It will be followed by the Juneteenth Family Reunion in Cherry Street Park from noon to 5 p.m. The Family reunion will include live entertainment, a spades tournament, a “Food for the Soul” cookoff, vendors and genealogy resources.

Both events are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Macon Black Culture Co-Founder, Aminah Dixson, said the parade is about bringing everyone together for the freedom of all people.

“By declaring this a holiday and saying that, ‘Hey, we understand the history and we are here to celebrate this with you guys,’ that helps us feel seen, which will heal different things within our community,” she said.

Groups in attendance for the Proclamation announcement included Barbers On Duty Inc., Torchlight Academy, Inc. and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.

Other Juneteenth events include the Juneteenth Black Party happening Friday night at Serenity Lounge at 8 p.m. and the Macon Black Culture weekend Bar Crawl featuring black-owned bars and lounges.

You can find a full list of Macon Juneteenth events here: https://www.maconblackculture.com/weekly-schedule